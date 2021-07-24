Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on APR shares. started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APR. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,898,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APR stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. 206,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,832. The stock has a market cap of $986.30 million and a P/E ratio of 0.60. Apria has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.56.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

