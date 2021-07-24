AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.14.

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $932,537.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,313.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 20.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 15,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 57,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 19.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $136.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.79. AptarGroup has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

