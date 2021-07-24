AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,805,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

ATR opened at $136.24 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

