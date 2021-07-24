APYSwap (APYS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $543,754.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $543,754.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APYSwap has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00040425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00130690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00144050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,909.37 or 0.99634647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.05 or 0.00887492 BTC.

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,422,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

