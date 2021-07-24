AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,583 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Qualys worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 8,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Qualys by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.32.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,384.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.