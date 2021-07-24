AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,742 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,008 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Urban Outfitters worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URBN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,112,000 after purchasing an additional 329,993 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,228,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,081,000 after acquiring an additional 89,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,053,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URBN opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,244 shares of company stock worth $2,369,747. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

