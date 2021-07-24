AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 173,544 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 724.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,544 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,903,000 after buying an additional 551,726 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,009,000 after buying an additional 1,885,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,168,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,118,000 after buying an additional 210,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,100,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,671,000 after buying an additional 97,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after buying an additional 1,966,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Shares of HTA opened at $29.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

