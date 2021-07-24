AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 222,779 Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222,779 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of DRDGOLD worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.25 price target on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE:DRD opened at $9.85 on Friday. DRDGOLD Limited has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD).

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.