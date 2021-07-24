AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 62,941 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 114.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,941 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Bank OZK worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bank OZK by 700.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OZK opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.80. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

