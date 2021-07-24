AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 71,127 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 86.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,127 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,968,000 after purchasing an additional 655,652 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 972,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,550,000 after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after purchasing an additional 135,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $14,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of COOP opened at $34.77 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.