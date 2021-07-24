AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $221.52 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.03.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.43.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

