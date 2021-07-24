AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 57,259 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 215.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,259 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $59.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of -239.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.