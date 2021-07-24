AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Alleghany worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 19.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,941,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth $183,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 10.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE Y opened at $655.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $685.98. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $486.49 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.