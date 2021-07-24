AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 299,328 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of NOW worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter valued at $123,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

