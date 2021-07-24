AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,761,027 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of People’s United Financial worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,626 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 445,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBCT opened at $15.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.