AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,833 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Ingles Markets worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,192,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at $40,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after buying an additional 26,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $67.60.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 4.76%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

