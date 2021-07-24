AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Universal Display worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Universal Display by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Universal Display by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Universal Display by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.78.

OLED stock opened at $222.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.76. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $152.00 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

