AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,251 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,207 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,954,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $395.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

