AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4.58 Million Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,252 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,642 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Hanmi Financial worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAFC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $17.37 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $533.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.62.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

