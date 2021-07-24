AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 537.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,272 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.22. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

