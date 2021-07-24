AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 515,354 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,333,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,045 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,190,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,150,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DD opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

