AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,453 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Primoris Services worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.41.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

PRIM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

