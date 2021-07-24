AQR Capital Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 73.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

In other news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 91,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $5,259,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,286,440 shares in the company, valued at $417,658,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Emily Ann Youssouf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $599,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 646,211 shares of company stock worth $39,177,208 and sold 571,322 shares worth $34,742,908. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

