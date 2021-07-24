AQR Capital Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,336 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Element Solutions worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $76,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

