AQR Capital Management LLC Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 25,867 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Standard Motor Products worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 28.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 209,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 95.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 138,204 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $247,009.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $237,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,410 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMP opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $928.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.