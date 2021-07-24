AQR Capital Management LLC Has $5.70 Million Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 246.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 364,524 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ESRT. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

ESRT opened at $11.61 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

