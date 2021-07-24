AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 195,106 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,661,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $3,383,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 292,661 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,870,000.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

