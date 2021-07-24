AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 454.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 192,007 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of United States Steel worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 157,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in United States Steel by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,728,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 821,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 108,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on X. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

NYSE:X opened at $23.13 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.27.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

