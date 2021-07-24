AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,024 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,549. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCO opened at $381.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $353.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $384.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

