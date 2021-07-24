AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158,485 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 44.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $30.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

