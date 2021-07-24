AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,599 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.96.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $143.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.90. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,395,725 shares of company stock worth $458,515,206 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.