AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,742 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of PROG worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in PROG by 33.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in PROG by 25.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the first quarter worth $203,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp upped their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.11 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. Equities analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

