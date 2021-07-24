AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 223,547 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,530,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,547 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Enel Chile worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 90,199 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENIC opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.93. Enel Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2187 per share. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%.

Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

