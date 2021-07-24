AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,666 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 186.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,666 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 66.7% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $234,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Shares of RGA opened at $107.21 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $83.08 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.