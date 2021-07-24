AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,607,689 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 3,484.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,711,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607,689 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 154,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 51,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ELP opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.81. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

