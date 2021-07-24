AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,626 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Morningstar worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,555,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 60.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Morningstar by 1,133.0% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 15.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $249.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.84. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.53 and a fifty-two week high of $270.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.61, for a total transaction of $2,851,910.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,605,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,425,715.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.35, for a total value of $2,762,014.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,725,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,289,847.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,183 shares of company stock worth $65,122,688 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

