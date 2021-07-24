AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 237,975 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 237,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ovintiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.17. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

