AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Rush Enterprises worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,334 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,135,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,160 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,095,000 after purchasing an additional 750,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,736,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,929,000 after purchasing an additional 625,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,368,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

RUSHA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

