AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of NETGEAR worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after buying an additional 356,608 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in NETGEAR by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after acquiring an additional 826,392 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NETGEAR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NETGEAR by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74,910 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of NTGR opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.29. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,824.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $113,319.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,831 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.