AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,436 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Griffon worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Griffon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 59.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFF opened at $24.33 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.58.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

GFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

