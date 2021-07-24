AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,998 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at $691,427.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $45,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,069 shares of company stock valued at $32,205,132. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXG opened at $183.47 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.54 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

