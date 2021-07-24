AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,459 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 81,822 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $151.59 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.56.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

