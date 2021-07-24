AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 15,997 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,997 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,020 shares during the period. Aravt Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth approximately $10,446,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at $160,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $92.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.04.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.