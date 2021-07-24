AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 298,888 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,888 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of TIM worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter worth about $16,637,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in TIM by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in TIM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,939,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TIM alerts:

TIMB opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.72. Tim S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.1428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

TIMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About TIM

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.