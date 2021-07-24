AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 30,131 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,131 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Digital Turbine worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 36,973 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 28,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,707,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $63.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

