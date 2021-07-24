AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 42,828 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,828 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Kforce worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $60.62 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $166,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $381,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

