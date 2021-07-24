AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 6,304 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Meritage Homes worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $61,734,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,159,000 after buying an additional 465,308 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $31,201,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $24,979,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,493,000 after buying an additional 250,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

MTH opened at $96.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.17.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

