AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 7,304 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $2,964,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PTC by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $152.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.44.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTC. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

