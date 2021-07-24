AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 99,344 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,344 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tata Motors by 36,640.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $19.61 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTM shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.