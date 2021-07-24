AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,308 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of UFP Industries worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $51,065,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in UFP Industries by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,538,000 after purchasing an additional 578,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after purchasing an additional 508,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after purchasing an additional 362,549 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in UFP Industries by 2,602.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $72.77 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.73.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

